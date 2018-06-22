Free kids events in Newbridge for Crinniú na nÓg

A number of free events are taking place in Newbridge Library throughout Saturday, June 23, to mark Crinniú na nÓg 2018, a national day of celebration of creativity for children and young people.

The first event is Summer Themed Art Workshops with two free painting workshops for children (5-7 years old) with artist Sharon Dunne. Children attending will paint pictures with a summer theme and the workshops take place at from 10am to 11am, and 11.30am to 12.30pm. Booking essential.

The next event is Mindboggling, Marvellous and Mad — Inventors and Their Stories Workshop.

Have you ever heard of balloon-shoes? Or a bike that you can cycle on land and water?

Dan Brody the donkey-puppet and Simone and Michael from StoryGate will tell stories of marvellous inventions and dangerous experiments.

After that the children design their own mad inventions with cardboard and paper. This takes place from 2pm to 3.15pm (suitable for 6-10 years old) and 3.30pm to 4.45pm (suitable for 8-12 years old). Booking essential. There is also free face painting from 1.30pm to 3pm.

The Summer Stars 2018 Reading Adventure will also be formally launched on the day, encouraging children to read books rewarding them along the way with a prize-giving event at the end. Please contact Newbridge Library (Email: newbridgelib@kildarecoco.ie or 045 448353) for further information.