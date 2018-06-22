Free kids events in Rathangan Library tomorrow

As part of the Nationwide Programme of free events organised under the first Cruinniu na nÓg, Rathangan Community Library and Creative Rathangan are holding four events for children and young people on Saturday June 23.

Musical Tots will take place at 11.30am. This is a workshop for parents and their tots (0-5yrs) is led by Karen Donnelan.

The Outdoor Studio starting at 12 noon is a workshop for families with children (5 – 12 years) led by Environmentalist Michael Jacob and Artist Monica de Bath.

Participants will explore the wild life in and around Tannery Park and create drawings and paintings using natural materials and mixed media. (In the event of bad weather activities will move indoors.) At 2pm The Gruffalo Puppet Show (all ages) features a performance from No Strings Theatre Company. A family favourite, the Gruffalo will be performed by Martin Cahill.

At 3pm 1500 Years in 90 Minutes (All ages) — A guided walking a drawing tour of Rathangan with Monica De Bath and L Fullam Learn about the Rath (circa 500 ad), secret tunnels and hidden gold, the First Earl of Kildare and Edward Bruce, Silken Thomas, the Quakers, Ned Broy, writer Maura Laverty, poet WA Byrne and more. (In the event of bad weather activities will move indoors.)

Booking is essential for all events. Contact Jennifer at Rathangan Community Library Phone 045 528078 or email: rathanganlib@kildarecoco.ie

Children must be accompanied to all events by an adult. Cruinniú na nÓg events in Rathangan are funded by Kildare County Council and Creative Ireland.