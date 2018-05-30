Entries now open for Gaelscoil Chill Dara Family Trail Fun run in Newbridge

An exciting event is being organised by Gaelscoil Chill Dara in Newbridge and Setanta Boxing club.

They are holding a 5k and 10k family trail fun run on Sunday June 10.

“The whole family is welcome to join us on the 5k trail and afterwards you are invited back to the school grounds where there will be a bouncy castle and BBQ,” said the organisers.

The fun kicks off at 1pm. Entry for 10k adults is €20, 5km adults is €10, and a family of four is €30.

Registration for this event is now open online at www.popupraces.ie/events/lumville-pop-curragh-trail-5k-10k/

