Art Trail to be launched at Newbridge library this Friday

The Kildare Art Collective (KAC) will launch its June Fest 2018 Art Trail Exhibition this Friday, June 1, in Newbridge Library at 6.30pm.

The artwork will then go on display in various locations around the town for the duration of the festival.

Maps will be giving out to explore Newbridge in a fun and different way. KAC is a group of local artists aiming to introduce a contemporary twist on fine art as it is known in their community.

A broad range of mediums are covered by emerging artists using mixed media, textile, print, paint, sculpture and metalwork. For more information and updates please see www.facebook.com/Kildare-Art-Collective.

Meanwhile, the Old Masters Art Exhibition opens at the library from Tuesday June 5. This exhibition features a variety of paintings by some mature students of local artist Marge Farragher. This JuneFest event is the fifth annual exhibition by this inspiring group of artists. All welcome during library opening hours.