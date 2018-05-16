Derry Girls star to appear in Riverbank play in Newbridge

The Riverbank has a treat in store for theatre lovers with Kevin Barry’s critically acclaimed play, Autumn Royal arriving next week for two nights.

It has been receiving rave reviews in other arts centres across the country.

Derry Girls fans will have an opportunity to see one of the stars of hit Channel 4 series, Siobhán McSweeney, as she takes to the stage on Friday 18 and Saturday 19 May.

McSweeney, who has starred in other hit series including The Fall and Emmerdale, takes on the role of May in Kevin Barry’s critically acclaimed play, Autumn Royal. She stars alongside fellow veteran actor, Peter Campion in, what is, a dark, dark comedy, set on the northside of Cork city.

Autumn Royal is a play about life and death, love and hate, hysterical dependency, jealousy, rage, horror, and homicidal notions — or, in other words, it’s a play about a family.

Kevin Barry is the multi-award winning writer of the novels Beatlebone and City Of Bohane, and the story collections Dark Lies The Island and There Are Little Kingdoms. Autumn Royal is his first piece written originally for stage and was acclaimed by critics and the public alike during its world premiere run at the Everyman in 2017.

Autumn Royal runs for only two nights, Friday and Saturday, May 18 and 19, at Riverbank Arts Centre.

