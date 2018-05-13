West Wicklow Music Festival kicks off this Thursday

Following the huge success of the inaugural Festival in 2017, tickets are now on sale for the second edition of the West Wicklow Festival.

Taking place from May 17, the Festival will feature a host of international and Irish talent with concerts of classical chamber music being held at Russborough House and St. Mary’s Church in Blessington.

The programme features internationally acclaimed clarinet virtuoso Julian Bliss, principal cellist of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra Philip Higham, the award-winning Benyounes Quartet, renowned Irish baritone Gavan Ring and the Festival’s Founder and Artistic Director, renowned Irish pianist Fiachra Garvey.

“I’m proud to welcome dear friends and wonderful artists to the Festival this year for a full-bodied and energetic programme of truly wonderful works of music. Debussy’s music will feature throughout the Festival in honour of the centenary of his death, along with many other musical highlights including a free Family Concert at Russborough delivered in partnership with the National Concert Hall,” said Mr Garvey.

This year, there are twice as many concerts as last year, more artists and the introduction of a new venue — the historic St. Mary’s Church in Blessington. Musical highlights include a late-night performance of Bach’s solo Cello Suites, Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-flat major, Brahms’ Clarinet Quintet in B minor and a song recital by Irish baritone Gavan Ring, accompanied by Fiachra Garvey.

In partnership with the National Concert Hall, there will also be a programme of interactive musical activities for children followed by a fun-filled Family Concert. Explore Russborough’s beautiful gardens, hedge Maze and watch out for live musicians along the way. Further info at info@westwicklowfestival.com.