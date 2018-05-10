Weekend tickets on sale for epic Leixlip Rock the Yard 2018

Championed by everyone from Annie Mac to DJ Yoda, Kormac’s Big Band is set to Rock the Yard for the first time at this year’s Court Yard Leixlip Festival, headlining Friday night on the main stage with their floor-filling banging tunes.

Also new to the festival line-up for 2018, sensational folk rock duo Hudson Taylor will wow music fans as Saturday night’s main act while festival favourites and Lucan locals, The Riptide Movement, are back again on Sunday night for one of their legendary live shows.

Some of the biggest names on the Irish music scene are confirmed for this year's music spectacular at the Court Yard Hotel.

The festival runs from Friday, June 1 until Monday, 4, and again the Moriarty Group’s hotel has weighed in with the top home-grown music and entertainment.

Musical talent overflows in the support act line-up too, with Indie folk band Brave Giant, a four-piece from Longford, supporting The Riptide Movement, while the uniquely delicious vocal harmonies of all-girl trio, Wyvern Lingo, will herald the arrival of Hudson Taylor.

Synonymous with dance culture ever since Maniac 2000 shot to Number 1, DJ Mark McCabe is onstage on Friday night, with his stellar collection of edits and remixes and plenty of his own exciting new material, guaranteed to rock the yard.

The eagerly-awaited Leixlip music festival, this June Bank Holiday weekend, also sees the return of the massively popular Monday night headliners, Smash Hits, and their powerful rip-roaring feel-good boogie.

Rock the Yard is four days and nights of top music, featuring over a dozen leading Irish bands and DJs, according to Laura Moriarty of the Court Yard Hotel.

“Massive names who play the likes of Electric Picnic, and who tour worldwide, are again lined up for Rock the Yard 2018. We’re out to thrill music fans, and cement our reputation as one of Ireland's top local music festivals”, the Director at the family-run hotel says.

Tickets for the highly anticipated open air music weekend are now on sale on the Court Yard website, with an unbeatable €30 weekend ticket deal on four great nights of live music for the price of three.

Individual day tickets are available in advance via the website too, for €10, and are sold at the gate each day, subject to availability.

