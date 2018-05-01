Rathangan's Bluebells and Buskers plans for 2018

Killinthomas Woods in Rathangan is the only place to be on Sunday May 5, the May Bank Holiday weekend.

“This is the fifth year of Bluebells and Buskers, an event originally created to celebrate the memory and legacy of Jimmy OLoughlin of Cappanargid, Rathangan, who loved walking in these woods and who devoted his life to community and culture”, said organiser, Brian O'Loughlin.

Jimmy’s family and friends first organised the event in 2013 and it has gone from strength to strength, an event that heralds the Summer and one that everyone looks forward to.

“This is truly a magical time of the year when the bluebells seep into bloom and give the whole place a dramatic carpet of blue dotted with white wild garlic”, Brian added.

Festivities will begin at 2pm with BBQ presided over by Leo, Pat and Claire and tea/coffee and cake available from 1pm.

The walk will consist of a meander through the woods with pop up entertainment from 20 different artistes ranging from country and western star Whizz O`Rourke to Frankie Lane, from Paul McCormack to Pud Barrett, and more than a little magic in the woods- There is no cost, but we hope participants will make a donation to the refurbishment of the Rathangan Community Centre.

To date over €10,000 has been raised from Bluebells and Buskers events to go towards the kitchen and upkeep of the newly refurbished RYARC centre in Rathangan.

Please note: This year will have a new traffic management plan and parking regime.

For any further details please contact Brian OLoughlin on 087 2453021