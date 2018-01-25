Girls rugby open afternoon to be held at Newbridge RFC this Saturday

Girls between the ages of 8 and 12 who would like to try out the game of rugby are invited to an open session at Newbridge RFC this Saturday afternoon, January 27.

Youngsters interested in the sport will get a chance to join in training with the club’s current underage girls players, meet the coaches and check out the club’s facilities.

The session will be held from 2pm to 3.30pm at the club’s Rosetown grounds (located on the road between Athgarvan and Two Mile House). Girls are invited to attend with their parents or guardians.

No previous rugby or team sport experience is necessary, and all are welcome. Tracksuits, training gear, runners or shorts should be worn.

The club currently has girls playing at U14, U12 and U10 age group, while younger girls from the ages of 5 to 8 train with the mixed minis. Newbridge’s girls teams take part in an active blitz scene in Leinster, and they also played a half-time exhibition match during the Leinster v Wasps Champions Cup clash at the Aviva last April.

“We currently have over 30 girls playing rugby at the club and most are brand new to the sport,” said coach Paul Treacey. “This is a great time to to get involved, just as we are starting to build new teams at U10 and U12.”

For more information, call or text 087 9871752.