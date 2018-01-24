Rugby fans are in with a chance of meeting Kill duo Adam Byrne and James Tracy

Fancy meeting Irish rugby stars Adam Byrne and James Tracy?

The talented Kill duo, both of whom played for Ireland in the November win over Argentina, will be on hand to help officially open Educogym in Naas this Friday afternoon, January 26.

The launch will take place at the gym from 1:30-4:30pm, on 6 South Main Street, Naas.

There will plenty of fun and games on the street as Superman and Wonder Woman will make an appearance.

Speaking ahead of the official launch of Educogym, CEO Jamie Myerscough said; “I’m really looking forward to the big launch event on Friday. Plenty of work has gone in to making this a very enjoyable event for everyone who comes down, and I’m sure we can help to entertain as well as educate anyone who has even a passing interest in health and fitness.”

The grandson of legendary horse trainer Vincent O’Brien, Jamie has inherited those same gifts of mentoring, training and focus and applied them to people who are looking to build towards being the best they can be. Jamie’s clients have included some well- known entertainment and sports personalities, most notably Major-winning golfer, Darren Clarke who he helped shed an amazing 4.5 stone and pop star, Robbie Williams.