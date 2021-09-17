KILDARE CULTURE NIGHT: Maynooth: St Mary’s in the Square

St. Mary’s Brass and Reed Band
On Culture Night (tonight), St. Mary’s Brass and Reed Band will gather in The Square in Maynooth to play a selection of music to suit every taste including marches, music from the shows, Abba, The Beatles and many other numbers guaranteed to entertain.
Experience the joy of live music once again at this event suitable for all the family.
Time: 8pm - 9pm
Genres: Music/Performance
Features: Family friendly / Wheelchair accessible
Address: Court House Square, Maynooth, Co. Kildare
Website: www.stmarysbandmaynooth.ie/wp/
Phone: 087 2537906
No Booking Required
