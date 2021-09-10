Search

10/09/2021

ON SALE NOW: Live Kildare music shows featuring Bell X1, Paddy Casey and Arlene Bailey

Showcasing county's finest talent

File photo: Bell X1

A series of live music shows showcasing Kildare’s finest talent including Bell X1, Paddy Casey, Arlene Bailey supported by  Amy Rowlett, JyellowL, Sive and Megan O’Neil will live stream from October 7 to 15. 

MayKay will be on hosting duties for Comeback, an experienced TV presenter and musician herself, she will bring together this amazing array of Kildare talent to a global audience online. With more artists set to join the line up over the coming weeks a festival of Kildare’s creative spirit comes to showcase the counties incredible musical diversity and talent. 

Comeback will be filmed in front of an intimate audience of only 50 guests in the unique and architectural settings of  magnificent St David’s Church Naas and St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Newbridge , just two of Kildare’s many picturesque churches.

A once in a lifetime chance to see Kildare’s most talented musicians in venues that will not only showcase the magnificence of their music but also give the eyes of the world a glimpse into the county that will make your heart beat. Comeback will showcase Kildare’s creative culture with these four very special shows from these world class artists.

The best of Kildare arts & culture set for global broadcast with streaming tickets available from today at  https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ kildare-culture-presents- comeback-tickets-169613196637  . 

A very limited 50 in person tickets for the intimate shows are available via a lottery system on KildareCulture.com . 

 

The full list of shows are:

 
Streaming date - 9 October
Bell X1 - St Patrick's Church, Newbridge
Show date - Saturday 25 September - Matinee show

Streaming date - 9 October
Bell X1 - St David's Church, Naas
Show date - September 25 - evening show

Streaming date - 10 October
Paddy Casey
St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Newbridge
Show date - Sunday 26 September 

Streaming date - 8 October
Arlene Bailey with support from Amy Rowlett
St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Newbridge
Show date - Friday 24 September -  Matinee Show

Streaming date - 7 October
Megan O’Neill
St David’s Church Naas
Show date - Friday 24 September - Evening Show

Streaming date - 14 October
JyellowL 
St David’s Church Naas
Show date - Wednesday 22 September – Evening Show

Streaming date - 15 October
Sive 
St David’s Church Naas
Show date - Thursday 23 September – Evening Show

 

