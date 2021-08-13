Kildare singer/songwriter Megan O'Neill thrilled to launch UK/Irish tour

Kildare's Megan O'Neill is thrilled to be back on tour.

The Ballymore singer/songwriter has released her UK and Irish gig dates for October and November which also take in the Moat Theatre in Naas.

"Things have gone from zero to ninety overnight," she said, as she described the end of the long wait induced by the Covid pandemic for the arts industry.

"I am very excited to be back in front of a live audience, to feel the energy. You feed off it. It's great for everyone to get back out again."

The pandemic led to a delay in the release of Megan's latest album - Getting Comfortable with Uncertainty.

"This will be the first time I will be playing these songs to a live audience. The streaming was fine, it got us through the lockdowns, but it wasn't the same. It's been so stop start, stop start again. I can't wait to perform," she explained.

Mark Caplice from Baltinglass will be joining Megan on tour.

The tour dates are:

Thursday 21st October - Voodoo, Belfast

Friday 22nd October - Whelan's, Dublin

Saturday 23rd October - The Moat Theatre, Naas

Tuesday 26th October - The Glee Club, Birmingham

Wednesday 27th October - The Glee Club, Nottingham

Thursday 28th October - King Tuts, Glasgow

Friday 29th October - The Castle Hotel, Manchester

Sunday 31st October - The Courtyard, Sheffield

Monday 1st November - The Louisiana, Bristol

Tuesday 2nd November - The Lexington, London

Tickets can be purchased at www.megan-oneil.com

