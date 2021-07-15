Monasterevin's Gerard Manley Hopkins free festival to be held online this month

Monasterevin's Gerard Manley Hopkins free festival to be held online this month

Monasterevin’s free virtual online Gerard Manley Hopkins Festival will take place on Saturday, July 24, and features lectures and poetry readings.

“Monasterevin Hopkins Society celebrates Gerard Manley Hopkins, his poetry and his unique connection to our community in Monasterevin. We hold an annual festival and invite you to join us and gain an insight into the community and location that he referred to as ‘one of the props and struts of my existence',” said the organising committee.

To receive your invitation to the free virtual Zoom event visit www.monasterevinhopkinssociety.org where you may subscribe for free.

Details of the 2021 Festival are: 10am — lecture by Hilary Davies titled Hopkins as Traditionalist and Poetic Innovator, 11am — lecture by Will Daunt titled Gerard Manley Hopkins: The Lydiate Connection, 12 noon — poetry reading by poet Hilary Davies.
On Sunday, the Hopkins Artists for Peace exhibition featuring local and international artists runs from 2pm -5pm at Main Street and along Canal.

Queries to:info@monasterevinhopkinssociety.org

