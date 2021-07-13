Pop Up Art exhibitions now on in Newbridge and Naas

See local artists' work until the end of July

Pop Up Art exhibitions now on in Newbridge and Naas

The display at the Gra gallery in Naas

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Two exciting pop up art exhibitions are taking place in Naas and Newbridge this month.

They follow on from the success of the PopUpArt Newbridge virtual gallery (popupartnewbridge.com), which was run to coincide with this year’s Newbridge June Fest.
The contributors to PopUpArt Newbridge have been invited to exhibit their work for the month of July in Grá Collective Art Gallery (28-29 North Main Street, Naas). Eleven local artists will feature in this free exhibition, which will run until July 30. All are welcome to pop in and visit, and the gallery is open seven days a week.

Newbridge
Some 20 Kildare artists of all genres will exhibit their work in the Riverbank Arts Centre exhibition, which also runs until July 30.
The Riverbank is open from 10am to 2pm, Monday to Friday.

Art for all
Why not check these exhibitions out and enjoy these visual experiences with the option to purchase an original piece of art for yourself or the art lover in your life?

The PopUpArt hanging team setting up the exhibition in Grá Gallery, Naas. Pictured are Fidelma Barton, Eilis Kavanagh, Alan Walsh and Mary McCarthy

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie