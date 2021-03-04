Kildare St Patrick's Day Poster Hunt organised instead of parades

As there will be no St Patrick’s Day Parades this year due to Covid 19, Kildare Communities 4 Climate Action (KC4CA) has come up with a great activity for families in the county.

They are having a poster hunt.

"In the bigger towns the posters will be displayed inside shop or business windows. In some of the smaller villages they will be in house windows or outside. Towns and villages getting involved are currently being finalised and KC4CA will let you know in the next week or so," said a spokesperson.

"There are 12 posters in total for you to find. They have been designed by Kildare 4 Communities 4 Climate Action group themselves and have a nature, biodiversity or action-oriented theme."

The hunt includes a challenge; on each poster there is a picture of a native Irish bird, plant or animal. You will have to identify the bird/plant/animal in the picture (hints are provided for the more difficult ones). You then put the first letters of all the pictures together in poster number order to make a word. Send your entries (one per family) in to Kildare4climateaction@ gmail.com to be in for a chance of a prize.

The towns taking part are Leixlip, Kilcock, Maynooth, Celbridge, Clane, Straffan, Sallins, Athy, Ballymore Eustace, Naas, Newbridge, Rathangan, Calverstown, Kilcullen, Kildare, Monasterevin and Prosperous. If any other town would like to take part please let KC4CA know.

The posters will be up on St Patricks Day, March 17 till Sunday 21 so there will be plenty of time to complete the poster hunt while staying safe and maintaining social distancing. Please adhere to all Covid guidelines when doing the Poster Hunt. All entries must be in by Monday 22 March and winners will be announced by the following weekend.

Kildare Communities 4 Climate Action hopes everyone enjoys the poster hunt and would like to wish everyone in the county a happy St Patricks Day.