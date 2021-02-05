Online talks, poetry and music this Saturday at Kildare Afri Féile Bríde event

The annual Afri event, part of Kildare town's week of Féile Bríde celebrations to mark St Brigid's Day, will be held online this Saturday, February 6.

According to the organisers, "The start of February is traditionally a time of new hope and possibility. The ancient celebration of Imbolc, starting at Brigid’s Day, ushers in brighter days to come. For almost 30 years Irish peace and justice organisation Afri has been celebrating this time at the annual Féile Bríde event in Kildare. The event goes online this year meaning it’s more accessible than ever to people from Kildare and throughout the world."

The virtual event, which is free to attend, takes place from 3-5pm on Saturday, February 6, and features a combination of inspirational talks, poetry and music, combined with the live-streaming of the annual tree-planting ceremony.

Afri coordinator Joe Murray says he’s looking forward to the event and expecting several hundred attendees from throughout Ireland and abroad. “We’re surprised by the huge volume of registrations already this year. It feels like people are particularly hungry for hope in these times and that is understandable given all that is going on in the world. February is a time of renewal for people and planet and Féile Bríde is a great opportunity to step back, reflect, and to refuel and uplift our spirits.”

The Feíle Bríde online event is part of a week-long series of events organised by the Brigidine Sisters and Cáirde Bríde through the Solas Bhríde centre in Kildare.

The host for the event is campaigner and Hitching for Hope author Ruairí McKiernan and he will be speaking on the theme of ‘new hope’. As well as direct Sikhulekile Ruth Ndlovu, other speakers and performers include poet Grace Wells, Karen Jeffares and Gareth Conlon from the Síolta Chroí nature education centre, musician Dee Armstrong from Kila, Sinéad Fortune from the Gaia Foundation in the UK, poet Pete Mullineaux, and musician RoJ Whelan.

Host Ruairí McKiernan

The Afri Féile Bríde event takes place from 3-5pm on Saturday, February 6. Registration is free and information and booking is available at www.afri.ie.