Guests revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One
Tonight's Graham Norton Show guests revealed
The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.
Joining Graham on Friday will be David Mitchell, Robert Webb, Regina King, Anya Taylor Joy and Yungblud.
Catch the programme this Friday night on BBC One at 10.45pm
Kicking off 2021 we're joined by @RealDMitchell, @arobertwebb, @ReginaKing, @alexander_olly, @anyataylorjoy & @yungblud! Friday at 10:45pm on @BBCOne #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/l8tn52n4RJ— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) January 6, 2021
