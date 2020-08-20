Here's the 65 new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on Netflix in September

Nearly another month down, and before we know it September has rolled around.

At times, the days and weeks were dragging out, but all of a sudden it's almost September.

Right on time as the majority of us have exhausted the bulk of the streamer's catalogue, Netflix have announced a bundle of new TV shows, movies and documentaries set to arrive to the platform next month - and there's something for all the family (or whoever else uses your password).

Here's everything new to Netflix in September:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV

Young Wallander 03/09/2020

Away 04/09/2020

Record of Youth 07/09/2020

Get Organized with The Home Edit 09/09/2020

The Gift: Season 2 10/09/2020

The Duchess 11/09/2020

Family Business: Season 2 11/09/2020

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 15/09/2020

Baby: Season 3 16/09/2020

MeatEater: Season 9 16/09/2020

Signs: Season 2 16/09/2020

Criminal: UK: Season 2 16/09/2020

Sing On! 16/09/2020

The Last Word 17/09/2020

Ratched 18/09/2020

American Barbecue Showdown 18/09/2020

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 22/09/2020

The School Nurse Files 25/09/2020

Sneakerheads 25/09/2020

Country-Ish 25/09/2020

Whose Vote Counts, Explained 28/09/2020

Private Lives Coming in September

NETFLIX FILM

La Partita 01/09/2020

Freaks – You're One of Us 02/09/2020

Love, Guaranteed 03/09/2020

I'm Thinking of Ending Things 04/09/2020

Mignonnes 09/09/2020

Corazón loco 09/09/2020

The Babysitter: Killer Queen 10/09/2020

Se busca papa 11/09/2020

The Paramedic 16/09/2020

The Devil All The Time 16/09/2020

Enola Holmes 23/09/2020

NETFLIX COMEDY

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions 01/09/2020

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre 03/09/2020

Michael McIntyre: Showman 15/09/2020

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia 29/09/2020

NETFLIX DOCUMENTARIES

Chef's Table: BBQ 02/09/2020

Bad Boy Billionaires: India 02/09/2020

My Octopus Teacher 07/09/2020

The Social Dilemma 09/09/2020

La Línea: Shadow of Narco 09/09/2020

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice 15/09/2020

Challenger: The Final Flight 16/09/2020

GIMS: On the Record Coming Soon

A Love Song for Latasha 21/09/2020

The Playbook 22/09/2020

The Chef Show: Season 2 24/09/2020

A Perfect Crime 25/09/2020

American Murder: The Family Next Door 30/09/2020

ARASHI's Diary Voyage ep12 - Coming Soon

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! 01/09/2020

True: Friendship Day 01/09/2020

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices 01/09/2020

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 04/09/2020

StarBeam: Season 2 08/09/2020

Julie and the Phantoms 10/09/2020

Pets United 11/09/2020

Izzy's Koala World 15/09/2020

Horrid Henry's Gross Day Out 17/09/2020

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous 18/09/2020

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 22/09/2020

Mighty Express 22/09/2020

NETFLIX ANIME

The Idhun Chronicles 10/09/2020

Dragon’s Dogma 17/09/2020