Here's the 65 new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on Netflix in September
Nearly another month down, and before we know it September has rolled around.
At times, the days and weeks were dragging out, but all of a sudden it's almost September.
Right on time as the majority of us have exhausted the bulk of the streamer's catalogue, Netflix have announced a bundle of new TV shows, movies and documentaries set to arrive to the platform next month - and there's something for all the family (or whoever else uses your password).
Here's everything new to Netflix in September:
NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV
Young Wallander 03/09/2020
Away 04/09/2020
Record of Youth 07/09/2020
Get Organized with The Home Edit 09/09/2020
The Gift: Season 2 10/09/2020
The Duchess 11/09/2020
Family Business: Season 2 11/09/2020
Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 15/09/2020
Baby: Season 3 16/09/2020
MeatEater: Season 9 16/09/2020
Signs: Season 2 16/09/2020
Criminal: UK: Season 2 16/09/2020
Sing On! 16/09/2020
The Last Word 17/09/2020
Ratched 18/09/2020
American Barbecue Showdown 18/09/2020
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4 22/09/2020
The School Nurse Files 25/09/2020
Sneakerheads 25/09/2020
Country-Ish 25/09/2020
Whose Vote Counts, Explained 28/09/2020
Private Lives Coming in September
NETFLIX FILM
La Partita 01/09/2020
Freaks – You're One of Us 02/09/2020
Love, Guaranteed 03/09/2020
I'm Thinking of Ending Things 04/09/2020
Mignonnes 09/09/2020
Corazón loco 09/09/2020
The Babysitter: Killer Queen 10/09/2020
Se busca papa 11/09/2020
The Paramedic 16/09/2020
The Devil All The Time 16/09/2020
Enola Holmes 23/09/2020
NETFLIX COMEDY
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions 01/09/2020
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre 03/09/2020
Michael McIntyre: Showman 15/09/2020
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia 29/09/2020
NETFLIX DOCUMENTARIES
Chef's Table: BBQ 02/09/2020
Bad Boy Billionaires: India 02/09/2020
My Octopus Teacher 07/09/2020
The Social Dilemma 09/09/2020
La Línea: Shadow of Narco 09/09/2020
Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice 15/09/2020
Challenger: The Final Flight 16/09/2020
GIMS: On the Record Coming Soon
A Love Song for Latasha 21/09/2020
The Playbook 22/09/2020
The Chef Show: Season 2 24/09/2020
A Perfect Crime 25/09/2020
American Murder: The Family Next Door 30/09/2020
ARASHI's Diary Voyage ep12 - Coming Soon
NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! 01/09/2020
True: Friendship Day 01/09/2020
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices 01/09/2020
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 04/09/2020
StarBeam: Season 2 08/09/2020
Julie and the Phantoms 10/09/2020
Pets United 11/09/2020
Izzy's Koala World 15/09/2020
Horrid Henry's Gross Day Out 17/09/2020
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous 18/09/2020
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3 22/09/2020
Mighty Express 22/09/2020
NETFLIX ANIME
The Idhun Chronicles 10/09/2020
Dragon’s Dogma 17/09/2020
