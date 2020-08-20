Here's the 65 new TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on Netflix in September

Greg Mulhall

Reporter:

Greg Mulhall

Email:

greg.mulhall@iconicnews.ie

Netflix Netflix Netflix Netflix Netflix Netflix Netflix

Nearly another month down, and before we know it September has rolled around.

At times, the days and weeks were dragging out, but all of a sudden it's almost September. 

Right on time as the majority of us have exhausted the bulk of the streamer's catalogue, Netflix have announced a bundle of new TV shows, movies and documentaries set to arrive to the platform next month - and there's something for all the family (or whoever else uses your password).

Here's everything new to Netflix in September:

NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV

Young Wallander   03/09/2020

Away  04/09/2020

Record of Youth  07/09/2020

Get Organized with The Home Edit  09/09/2020

The Gift: Season 2  10/09/2020

The Duchess  11/09/2020

Family Business: Season 2  11/09/2020

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2  15/09/2020

Baby: Season 3  16/09/2020

MeatEater: Season 9  16/09/2020

Signs: Season 2  16/09/2020

Criminal: UK: Season 2   16/09/2020

Sing On!  16/09/2020

The Last Word   17/09/2020

Ratched  18/09/2020

American Barbecue Showdown   18/09/2020 

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 4    22/09/2020 

The School Nurse Files  25/09/2020

Sneakerheads   25/09/2020 

Country-Ish  25/09/2020

Whose Vote Counts, Explained   28/09/2020

Private Lives  Coming in September

NETFLIX FILM

La Partita  01/09/2020

Freaks – You're One of Us  02/09/2020

Love, Guaranteed  03/09/2020 

I'm Thinking of Ending Things  04/09/2020

Mignonnes  09/09/2020 

Corazón loco  09/09/2020

The Babysitter: Killer Queen  10/09/2020

Se busca papa  11/09/2020

The Paramedic  16/09/2020

The Devil All The Time  16/09/2020

Enola Holmes  23/09/2020

NETFLIX COMEDY

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions  01/09/2020

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre   03/09/2020

Michael McIntyre: Showman   15/09/2020

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia   29/09/2020 

NETFLIX DOCUMENTARIES

Chef's Table: BBQ   02/09/2020

Bad Boy Billionaires: India   02/09/2020

My Octopus Teacher  07/09/2020 

The Social Dilemma   09/09/2020 

La Línea: Shadow of Narco   09/09/2020

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice   15/09/2020

Challenger: The Final Flight   16/09/2020

GIMS: On the Record   Coming Soon

A Love Song for Latasha    21/09/2020 

The Playbook   22/09/2020 

The Chef Show: Season 2   24/09/2020 

A Perfect Crime   25/09/2020  

American Murder: The Family Next Door   30/09/2020  

ARASHI's Diary Voyage ep12 - Coming Soon 

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!   01/09/2020

True: Friendship Day  01/09/2020

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices  01/09/2020  

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2   04/09/2020 

StarBeam: Season 2   08/09/2020

Julie and the Phantoms  10/09/2020 

Pets United    11/09/2020  

Izzy's Koala World    15/09/2020 

Horrid Henry's Gross Day Out  17/09/2020  

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous  18/09/2020 

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 3  22/09/2020 

Mighty Express  22/09/2020 

NETFLIX ANIME

The Idhun Chronicles  10/09/2020

Dragon’s Dogma  17/09/2020