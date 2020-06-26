Free online concert from Russborough House Music Room this Friday evening

The West Wicklow Festival and Drogheda Classical Music are delighted to collaborate and present a two concert online mini-series, Behind Closed Doors, tonight, Friday, June 26, at 7.30pm from the music room at Russborough House; and Sunday, June 28, at 7.30pm from St Peter’s Church of Ireland, Drogheda.

The concerts will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook, be live for 72 hours after broadcast.

This evening's stream will feature a recital of popular opera arias and songs from Russborough featuring Gavan Ring (tenor), Fiachra Garvey (piano) and Liz Nolan (presenter).

Viewers can watch on Facebook or YouTube. The programme is as follows:

Il mio tesoro - Mozart; from Don Giovanni

Ah leve toi soleil - Gounod; from Roméo et Juliette

Che gelida manina - Puccini; from La bohème

An Sylvia - Schubert

Ständchen - Schubert

L'alba separa dall luce l'ombra - Tosti

Mattinata – Leoncavallo

Torna a Surriento - De Curtis



This concert will be free to view, however, to ensure the West Wicklow Festival can continue to plan, support and employ those involved in the arts into the future, viewers will be invited to make a charitable donation after the concert either via the Facebook page or by clicking HERE.