Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, to shut and shows postponed due to coronavirus directive

The Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge will shut its doors from 6pm this evening to comply with ongoing national efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus/Covid-19.

The arts centre will remain shut until Sunday, March 29, in accordance with the directive announced by An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, this morning that the country's cultural institutions should close.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the Riverbank said: "This sudden closure means that we will need to postpone numerous events that are planned for the coming weeks. We are contacting all ticket holders, beginning immediately and throughout the coming days, with details of rescheduled events, cancellations and refunds.

"The Riverbank Arts Centre box office team can be contacted on info@riverbank.ie - and this email will be operational during office hours throughout the closure period.

"We apologise for any inconvenience to our patrons. We are grateful to all the artists in our programme who are working closely with us to accommodate this exceptional situation. We look forward to reopening when it is advised to do so and in the meantime, please keep an eye on our social media for updates.

