West Wicklow Festival promises five days of captivating music

Tickets are now on sale for the fourth West Wicklow Festival which takes place from May 20 – 24 boasting an incredible line-up of musicians and artists from all over the world, with concerts being held at Russborough House and St. Mary’s Church, Blessington, plus the world premier of a special piece of work commissioned to mark the 80th anniversary of the sinking of Blessington Lakes.

Having doubled in size since 2017, the Festival has once again expanded its programme and this year will feature 15 incredible artists over five days.

The 2020 programme features performances from the captivating Polish mezzo-soprano Hanna Hipp, internationally acclaimed American violinist Tai Murray with German pianist Silke Avenhaus, renowned French string quartet Quatuor Arod, prominent Swiss based ensemble Trio Gaspard, principal flute of the London Symphony Orchestra Adam Walker and the Festival’s Founder & Artistic Director, celebrated Irish pianist Fiachra Garvey. The festival will also feature rising Irish stars Phoebe White (violin) and Peter Regan (piano).

“This year’s programme marks two very important events – the 250th Anniversary of the birth of Beethoven and the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the Blessington Lakes. We celebrate some of the most iconic chamber works by Beethoven and continue our commitment to contemporary music by featuring a newly commissioned work by Gerald Barry, as well as works by Helena Winkelmann and Ian Wilson,” said Fiachra Garvey.

2020 also marks the 80th anniversary of the sinking of the Blessington Lakes. West Wicklow Festival and the Thomas Dammann Junior Memorial Trust have commissioned a new piece of music by legendary Irish composer Gerald Barry. This work will receive its world premiere on Wednesday 20th May and will be performed by Adam Walker (flute) Fiachra Garvey (piano)

Since 2018 the West Wicklow Festival has partnered with the National Concert Hall’s Learning & Participation team to deliver interactive Family Concerts, and a programme of musical activities for children and families. This collaboration will continue in 2020 with full details of the Festival’s family and educational activities being announced shortly.

For further information and to book your tickets, visit westwicklowfestival.com.