Versatile Jon Kenny plays 10 parts in new one-man show at Newbridge’s Riverbank

Comedian and actor Jon Kenny plays up to 10 different characters in one-man play Crowman by Katie Holly at Riverbank Arts Centre on February 27.

Crowman is character Dan Lonergan’s account of the hilarious people that inhabit his life on a daily basis.

It is also an account of a love story that never was. By turns poignant and comic, Kenny carries the audience on a roller-coaster ride from his childhood to middle-age. From the hurling pitch to the pub and from one uproariously funny character to the other.

Cork playwright Katie Holly's script conjures up a life of quiet desperation. Jon Kenny, the much-loved comedian fom The D’Unbelievables, conveys a gamut of emotions and gives a masterclass in characterisation and physical acting.

The play is about lost love and the sense of belonging and not belonging to a small community. Most of all, it is about the humanity and decency of the local characters found in every rural village and town in Ireland.

As Dan himself surmises “Some people never had the dance that I had and some people never hear the music”.

Crowman by Katie Holly starring Jon Kenny is at Riverbank Arts Centre on Thursday, February 27, at 8pm.

Tickets €18/€16. Booking www.riverbank.ie or telephone the Box Office on 045 448327.