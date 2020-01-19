Rehearsals back in full swing for LARK’s Cinderella show

LARK KILDARE return to rehearsals this week after their show stopping fundraising concert which took place in December.

This year's show is a specially commissioned adaptation of Cinderella by award winning Eugene Delaney who also takes the Director's hat for 2020.

“Joining Eugene we are delighted to welcome back KNC's Katie Conlan who is this years' Musical Director and Choreographer,” said PRO Kym Kelly.

"Rehearsals are going very well, the script is exceptionally funny and our cast is strong. This is another "first" for LARK KILDARE who pride themselves on doing things a little differently".

Returning to the stage are Holly Philips who plays "Cinderella", Kym Kelly ("Stepmother") and Mick Conlon (Ditzy) and joining for the first time, we have Vivienne Conlon who is playing the "Fairy Godmother" and Liz Devine who is playing "Mitzy" along with a very strong adult cast.

“Once again, we have a host of junior cast who cannot wait to get on stage. We are still seeking new adult members and would love to see some new faces. There is still time to join the chorus cast, rehearsals take place every Tuesday night at 7.45pm and Sunday mornings at 10am so why not come along and join the fun.”

Live shows take place from Tuesday 24 March in the CMWS Hall, Kildare Town with tickets going on sale towards the end of February so make your diaries.