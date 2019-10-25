This week's Ray D'Arcy Show guests revealed

Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley joins Ray to talk about his lifelong friendship with George Michael on this week's Ray D'Arcy Show on Saturday night.

He'll give the inside story on how the legendary pop duo changed eighties music and became one of the biggest bands in history.

Anna Geary and Mairead Ronan join Ray ahead of the return of Ireland's Fittest Family to screens this Sunday.

From growing up in rural Ardboe to joining the London Literati, Polly Devlin tells Ray about interviewing some of the most famous people in the world, from Bob Dylan to John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

For the second year running, Ray is hosting Ireland's Next Top Madra, which is on the hunt to find the country's prettiest pooches. Ray will have eight of the finalists in studio on Saturday night.

And finally, 240 singers and musicians join Ray for a special performance of Hey Day by Mic Christopher in honour of the late star's 50th Birthday.

The Ray D'Arcy Show Saturday, October 26 at 9.45pm on RTÉ One.