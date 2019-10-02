Launch of new album of Kildare songs and history talks in Kilcullen

A new album of Kildare songs is being launched in Kilcullen Heritage Centre at 11am on Saturday, October 12 at the annual seminar of the County Kildare Federation of Local History Groups.

Songs from the Short Grass by local artist Darren Brereton and friends has been produced by the Federation. It will be launched by the Cathaoirleach of Kildare County Council, Cllr Suzanne Doyle.

The launch will be followed by two history talks.

Castledermot based Terry Dunne will speak on The Kildare Farm Strike of 1919 and its wider context, while historian and author of a book on the Limerick Soviet, Liam Cahill will speak on the role of Irish workers in the War of Independence.

This free event is taking place from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, October 12 in Kilcullen Heritage Centre. All are welcome, although booking is essential (Tel: 045-481613 or Email: localhistory@kildarecoco.ie )