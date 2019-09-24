An Evening of Music and Song for Holy Family Secondary School Diamond Jubilee

An Evening of Music & Song is taking place in early October as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Holy Family Secondary School in Newbridge (1959-2019).

The event kicks off at 7.30pm in the Keadeen Hotel on Wednesday, October 9. This 60th Anniversary Concert promises to be a great evening of entertainment featuring Luka Bloom, Highly Strung, Suzanne Byrne, Nicola Gainey, Newbridge Chamber Choir, Newbridge Musical Society and Holy Family Secondary School Senior Choir.

"Proceeds from the evening will help fund the development of the school courtyard as a Wellbeing space for our students and school community," said the school.

"Please join us for this musical celebration and bring a friend. Tickets at €20 are available in School, the Parish Centre & The Kiosk."