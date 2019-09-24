Kildare Gala Christmas dinner for Peter McVerry fund

The launch of this year’s Gala Christmas Dinner for Peter McVerry Fund event took place at Osberstown House, Naas on Friday, September 20.

At the event, CEO Peter McVerry Fund, Pat Doyle announced an extra 25 beds for Naas, which are under construction, and also a family hub opening in Prosperous this week.

Chair of the organising UMBRELLA committee Jackie Lavin said; “ as the winter days and nights close in we are even more conscious of homeless families throughout the country including over 3,000 children and those people who are sleeping rough on our streets and in tents along the canal banks in our cities. It is incumbent on us all to try to help in any way we can”

The event raised over 57,000 last year, through the support of prominent Kildare companies and friends.

Somethign Happens with lead singer Tom Dunne from Newstalk will provide the entertainment.

The target this year is to raise 60,000 but nothing happens without the work of the organising committee members and friends, Siobhan Warfield Beatty Margaret Beere, Sheila Zebedee, Aileen Morrin, Libby Sheehy, Linda Blanchfield, Aoife Brophy, Jenni Skelton

Tickets cost €100. To support this event contact jackielavin@gmail.com, sheilazeb@gmail.com or log on to Eventbrite.ie