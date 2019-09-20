Free family event at Riverbank Arts Centre to help raise awareness of disability and inclusion

Join Sightsavers Ireland on September 28 at Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge for a celebration of art, inclusion and equality.

Sightsavers Ireland are celebrating the launch of their brand new #InThePicture engagement programme for primary school children supported by Irish Aid.

Come along to Riverbank Arts Centre for a day of art-based fun while learning a little bit more about disability inclusion, community empowerment and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Disability inclusion is at the very heart of Sightsavers’ work, whether it is access to education, healthcare or political participation.

Events include:

- Dance party with LittleLion Dance Join LittleLion dancers and a live musician to dance and

move on a big yellow dance floor, suitable for all ages and all abilities.

- Book clinic with Children’s Books Ireland. Are you a young reader? Looking for a new series to delve into? Feeling uninspired by your bookshelves at home? Do you need a prescription for a new read? Then pop along to the CBI Book Clinic, where the CBI Book Doctor will be ready to offer the best advice for young readers.

- Art workshop: A giant doodle workshop with artist Marta Golubowska focusing on sensory creative play.

This event is open to everyone, both young and old. So come along, indulge your creative side, take a stand for equality and join us in our fight for a more inclusive world. Free family events take place at Riverbank Arts Centre on Saturday 28 September from 1:30pm to 4pm.

Further information can be obtained by phoning 045-448327 or logging on to www.riverbank.ie