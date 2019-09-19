Leading Irish musicians at Music Under the Mountains 2019

Join Eleanor McEvoy, Andy Irvine and Kevin Coffeff and a host of renowned Irish artists at Music Under The Mountains 2019.

Hosted in Hollywood village over the coming weekend, Friday 20 to Sunday 22 inclusive, the festival offers a diversity of workshops, sessions and concerts.

The opening concert will be hosted at the atmospheric St Kevin’s Church of Ireland, with Jane Clarke, Cormac Breatnach and Eamon Sweeney.

Doors open at 7pm, concert starts at 8pm sharp, admission is €20. Enjoy an evening of recent poetry and works by Jane.

An addition to the original programme is a session for in conjunction with Culture Night 2019, in Tutty’s Bar, featuring Three’s a Crowd.

With an extensive repertoire of Breton, Irish and American songs and tunes they are sure to out on quite a show! Starts at 9pm.

On Saturday 21, a workshop will be hosted at Hollywood Centre from 10.30am. Musicians include Paul Bradley (fiddle); Martin Quinn (accordian) and James Mahon (flute).

Also ‘Swedish Music for Children’ with Margaretha Mattsson and Christin Gudmonsson. Cost €10 per child.

Eleanor McEvoy will host a later workshop and talk at 3.30pm at the centre entitled ‘Song Lyrics, Serious Literature or Throwaway Pop?’, cost €10 pp.

The popular musician will host a concert that night (Saturday 21), at 8pm, admission €20.

The organisers of MUTM stated: “In the wake of Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize for Literature, and Kendrick Lamar winning the Pulitzer Prize, Eleanor McEvoy explores the power of lyrics.

Looking to her own songs and those of other writers, she explores the place song lyrics hold in today’s society.”

From 9pm Saturday night, Tom Lemmonier and friends will host a session ‘Music from Brittany’ at Tutty’s of Hollywood.

Tutty’s will again be the venue for Sunday’s opening session, the very popular annual singing session, hosted by local resident Kevin Conneff (of the Chieftains) and Ger Fitzgerald.

Commencing from 12.30pm - all singers welcome.

Sunday will also see Andy Irvine perform at St Kevin’s COI, 6pm, admission €20. Note, tickets are nearly sold out, booking through Eventbrite or through The Music Under The Mountains website.

‘More music from Brittany’ with Tom Lemmonier and friends at the Hollywood Inn, commencing 8pm will close the music festival for 2019.

A weekend ticket €50 can be purchased, allowing access to all events.

For tickets and information, see Music Under The Mountain’s website or Facebook page.

Music Under The Mountains would like to acknowlegdge the support of The Creative Ireland Programme, Wicklow County Council and many generous sponsors.