Dracula is coming to Clane

Clane Musical and Dramatic Society (CMDS) is delighted to be presenting Charles Morey’s adaptation of Bram Stoker’s novel, Dracula.

Directed by Dominic Reid, the play will take place on September 26, 27 and 28.

This will be performed in the atmospheric surroundings of The Abbey, Main Street, Clane, starting at 8pm every night.

Over 16 years only. Light refreshments at the interval will be included in the ticket price, so be sure to avail of same in “The Transylvanian Tea Shop” …… you might just need a strong cup of tea!

Tickets cost €15 including refreshments. They are available to purchase from Marrons Pharmacy and Anne Noonan on 087 6897376.