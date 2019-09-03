Remembrance Walk and Family Fun Day for A Little Lifetime in Celbridge

A Little Lifetime, the support organisation for families who have lost a baby, is holding a remembrance walk and family fun day in September this Sunday, September 8.

The 2km sponsored walk will be followed by some family fun events, including a magician, refreshments and a few surprises.

All funds raised will go to A Little Lifetime Foundation, which provides support services to families who have suffered a stillbirth or neonatal death.

Registration for the walk will take place at Slip Hall, Christ Church, Castletown, Celbridge from 1.15pm this Sunday, September 8. The walk starts at 1.30pm and registration is €10 per family. The family fun event afterwards runs until 3.30pm.