REVEALED: More Electric Picnic stage times

Electric Arena, The Cosby Tent, Jerry Fish’s Electric Sideshow and Theatre of Food Unveil Their Final Line-Ups

The excitement is building and with just days to go until Picnickers arrive to the fields of Stradbally, the next set of stage times have been revealed. The renowned Electric Arena will host an amazing line-up of Irish and international artists such as James Blake, Jarvis Cocker, Four Tet, Charli XCX, The Streets and Róisín Murphy. The Cosby Stage will see a plethora of incredible performers spanning genres including indie, rock and electro. Jerry Fish’s majestic, magnificent and thrilling Electric Sideshow will be delivering all manner of musical pleasures. This year’s line-up includes The Academic, The Frank and Walters, An Emotional Fish and PowPig among many others!

Spread over four stages, the Theatre of Food programme includes the Main Stage for cookery demos, the Fringe Theatre for workshops and talks, the Drinks Theatre and introducing for the first time, the Garden Stage, where acclaimed chef Caitlin Ruth will be showing festivalgoers how to make their dream of cooking in a food truck come true. See full list of stage times for Electric Arena, The Cosby Stage, Jerry Fish’s ElectricSideshow and Theatre of Food below.

ELECTRIC ARENA

FRIDAY

22.30 - 00.00 JAMES BLAKE

20.45 - 22.00 JARVIS COCKER INTRODUCING JARV IS

19.15 - 20.15 MILES KANE

18.00 - 18.45 TOUCAN

SATURDAY

23.30 - 1.00 FOUR TET

21.45 - 23.00 RICHIE HAWTIN

20.15 - 21.15 METRONOMY

19.00 - 19.45 CHARLI XCX

17.45 - 18.30 FREYA RIDINGS

16.30 - 17.15 OTHERKIN

15.15 - 16.00 LYRA

14.15 - 14.45 AIMÉE

SUNDAY

22.30 - 00.00 THE STREETS

21.15 - 22.00 J HUS

19.30 - 20.30 RÓISÍN MURPHY

16.00 - 17.00 JOHNNY MARR

16.45 - 17.30 SAM FENDER

15.30 - 16.15 KING KONG KOMPANY

14.00 - 14.45 FANGCLUB

COSBY TENT

SATURDAY

23.00 - 00.00 SONS OF KEMET

21.30 - 22.15 YVES TUMOR

20.00 - 20.45 VIAGARA BOYS

18.30 - 19.15 GIRL IN RED

17.15 - 18.00 BIIG PIIG

16.05 - 16.45 SILVERBACKS

15.00 - 15.35 THE CLOCKWORKS

14.00 - 14.30 ISAAC BUTLER

13.00 - 13.30 HAPPYALONE

SUNDAY

23.00 - 00.00 COURTNEY BARNETT

21.30 - 22.30 PARQUET COURTS

20.15 - 21.00 BODEGA

19.00 - 19.45 SASAMI

17.45 - 18.30 SEA GIRLS

16.30 - 17.15 CAVETOWN

15.30 - 16.00 THE WHA

14.30 - 15.00 DECLAN J DONOVAN

THE JERRY FISH ELECTRIC SIDESHOW

FRIDAY

02:00 - 04:00 THE KILO 1977

00:00 - 02:00 BON VOYAGE feat. SHAMON CASSETTE and ARVEENE

23:00 – 00:00 CARNIVAL FIRE SHOW feat, TERRI FIERCE + FAMILY

21:00 - 00:00 SE7EN INCH COLLECTIVE

19:30 - 21:00 DJ MATTIE B

18:00 - 19:30 WILL DE BURCA

SATURDAY

00:00 - 04:00 SIDESHOW DISCO / MOTHER DJ’S

23:00 - 00:00 THE FRANK AND WALTERS

22:00 - 22:40 SACK

21:00 - 21:40 HOME BREW

19:40 - 20:40 THE ACADEMIC

18:40 - 19:20 POWPIG

17:40 - 18:20 SAN PATRICIO MARIACHI BAND

16:40 - 17:20 CROW BLACK CHICKEN

15:40 - 16:20 UNDERSCORE ORCHESTRA

14:50 - 15:20 JACK O’ROURKE

14:00 - 14:30 JOIN ME IN THE PINES

13:10 - 13:40 ODD MORRIS

12:20 - 12:50 MARTIAN SUBCULTURE

11:00 - 12:00 BREATHE WITH THE BEAT (HOUSE OF YOGA)

SUNDAY

00:00 - 02:00 SIDESHOW DISCO / “END OF THE WORLD PARTY” THE KILO 1977

23:00 - 00:00 VERY LOUD SPECIAL GUESTS

21:40 - 22:40 AJO ARKESTRA

20:20 - 21:20 JERRY FISH ELECTRIC SIDESHOW BAND + AN EMOTIONAL FISH

19:20 - 20:00 KID KARATE

18:20 - 19:00 SOMEBODY’S CHILD

17:20 - 18:00 THE PALE

16:30 - 17:00 BLACK BANK FOLK

15:40 - 16:10 CLASSIC YELLOW

14:50 - 15:20 CLARE SANDS

14:00 - 14:30 WOLFF

13:10 - 13:40 LILAC

12:20 - 12:50 SPARKLE

11:20 - 12:20 WOBBLY CIRCUS WORKSHOP

THEATRE OF FOOD

Main Stage

FRIDAY

19.00 - 19.45 JACK CROTTY – MEAT AND TWO VEGAN

18.00 - 18.45 SUSAN STEELE - SEASONS

17.15 - 18.00 LILY RAMIREZ-FORAN - TOO HOT TO HANDLE

16.30 - 17.15 BEAN AND GOOSE – CHOCOLATE HORCHATA

SATURDAY

17.15 - 18.00 BRIAN DONNELLY - BIAREBEL RAMEN

16.30- 17.15 THE CUPCAKE BLOKE - GUESS WHO’S BRACK

15.45 - 16.30 BRIAN MCDERMOTT - TASTE DONEGAL

15.00 - 15.45 HOLLY WHITE - MAKING PLANT-BASED PRACTICAL

14.15 - 15.00 JACK O’KEEFFE - NOTORIOUS P.I.G.

13.30 - 14.15 ERICA AND CONOR DRUM - CHEESE US!

12.45 - 13.30 SINEAD DELAHUNTY – BRUNCH WITH DELICIOUS

SUNDAY

17.15 - 17.45 RUTH O FROM CORNUDE - PIMP YOUR POPCORN

16.30 - 17.15 CHAD BYRNE & JONNY DAVIDSON - CHEF COLAB SAUSAGE SHOWDOWN

15.45 - 16.30 JR RYALL – MAKE BREAD, BUTTER AND JAM FROM SCRATCH

13.30 - 15.30 CHARITY EPic DISCO DRUNCH (SOLD OUT)

Work Shop Fringe

FRIDAY

17.00 - 18.00 GULP 5.0 – THE SCIENCE BEHIND MINDFUL EATING

16.00 - 17.00 KARAN MITTAL (ANANDA) - INDIAN HERITAGE CHAPATTI AND CURRY MASTERCLASS

15.00 - 16.00 JANE RUSSELL - MAKE YOUR OWN SAUSAGES WITH KENWOOD

SATURDAY

18.30 - 19.30 FIONNUALA HARKIN OF WINES DIRECT - WINE WIT AND WISDOM

17.15 - 17.45 THE MINDFUL FARMER – BEING MINDFUL IN A MINEFIELD WORLD

16.00 - 17.00 KEVIN O’TOOLE & SHAM HANIFA - A MINDFUL APPROACH TO EATING

14.30 - 15.30 4HANDS FOOD STUDIO – SPROUTING WORKSHOP

13.00 - 14.00 AILEEN COX BLUNDELL - BABY LED FEEDING

SUNDAY

FeedBack - a series of talks and discussions lead by Food Heroes:

17.00 FEEDBACK DISCUSSION

16.45 - 17.00 GOAT IRELAND - SUSTAINABLE FARMING

16.30 - 16.45 FEAST - EDUCATOIN IN FOOD

16.15 - 16.30 SEAN FERGUSON - BEACH CLEAN CHAMPION

16.00 - 16.15 CONOR SPACEY – FORGET FOOD WASTE

Drinks Theatre

FRIDAY

18.00 - 18.30 EDWARD DILLION SHOW, FEATURING BACARDI, SLANE WHISKEY AND HENNESSY COGNAC

17.30 - 18.00 PAUL LAMBERT - TANTALIZING TIPPLES

17.00 - 17.30 RONAN FARRELL - ALTERNATIVE PACKAGING FOR WINE

SATURDAY

17.30 - 18.00 4HANDS FOOD WORKSHOP - MAKING KOMBUCHA AND GINGER BEER

15.30 - 17.00 EDWARD DILLION SHOW, FEATURING BACARDI, SLANE WHISKEY AND HENNESSY COGNAC

14.30 - 15.00 LYNNE COYLE MW - ROSÉ WINE STYLE

13.30 - 14.00 OISIN DAVIS – THE VIRGIN MARY BAR AND ALCOHOL FREE DRINKS

12.30 - 13.00 ELAINE CULLEN & BIRGITTA HEDIN CURTIN - MOET & SMOKED SALMON

SUNDAY

16.00 - 17.00 EDWARD DILLION SHOW, FEATURING BACARDI, SLANE WHISKEY AND HENNESSY COGNAC

15.30 - 16.00 MAJKEN BECH - AIMSIR JUICES AND DRINKS

15.00 - 15.30 WHELEHANS WINES – MATCHING WINE WITH STREET FOOD AND BBQ FLAVOURS

14.30 - 15.00 BRYAN MCCARTHY AND FRIENDS – THE SINGLE FIELD COCKTAIL

Garden Stage

FRIDAY

17.30 - 18.00 MARTIN SHANAHAN – SEAFOOD ON THE BIG GREEN EGG

16.00 - 17.00 BIG FREE EGG MASTERCLASS WITH ALL ALFRESCO

SATURDAY

16.30 - 17.30 BIG FREE EGG MASTERCLASS WITH ALFRESCO

16.00 - 16.30 KWANGHI CHAN – ASIAN-STYLE TOMAHAWK STEAK AND SMOKED AUBERGINE ON THE BIG GREEN EGG

14.00 - 16.00 CAITLIN RUTH FOOD TRUCK – SUSTAINABLE FOOD TRUCK CLASSICS (classes run through the afternoon, limited space, so first come first served)

SUNDAY

15.30 - 16.00 LESLIE WILLIAMS – THE PERFECT BBQ STEAK MASTERCLASS, COOKED ON THE BIG GREEN EGG

14.30 - 15.30 MATCHING WINE WITH STREET FOOD AND BBQ FLAVOURS FEATING WHELEHANS WINES, CAITLIN RUTH FOOD TRUCK, BIG GREEN EGG AND ACHILL ISLAND LAMB

13.30 - 14.00 JP MCMAHON - SHELLFISH AND SEAWEED ON THE BIG GREEN EGG