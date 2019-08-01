Calling on Kildare locals to get their health fix at Vitality 2019

Vitality is a festival and celebration of natural health, well being and fitness taking place in the RDS Dublin Saturday, 28 and Sunday, September 29, 2019 for Kildare's health conscious.

Vitality will bring together leading Irish and international experts in natural health, nutrition, wellbeing, fitness, and sustainability.

With a jam-packed schedule across four stages over two days, the programme includes Holly White, vegan food blogger, cookbook author and fashion stylist; who will be speaking on the Cookery Stage; Alison Canavan, wellbeing coach, author and motivational speaker, headlining the Vitality stage, will be delivering coaching clinics on mindfulness and meditation;

Horticultural therapist and author Fiann Ó'Nualláin, speaking on the Sustainability Stage; and Paul Byrne, fitness expert, charity activist and founder of BodyByrne, who will be leading the charge at the Fitness Stage, where there will be a range of classes taking place over the weekend from family-friendly yoga to strength and mobility.

Speaking at the recent launch was Alan McGrath from Health Stores Ireland, who are behind the event: “This year’s event is a wonderful opportunity to give Kildare locals the kick-start they need to revitalise their life! From energising yoga, mindfulness and mobility classes, to practical advice on how to nourish your body with natural, organic, plant-based foods, we’ll have it all at Vitality 2019.

“We understand how hard it can be to adapt to a healthier diet or begin a new fitness regime, especially for busy parents juggling work and family life. At Vitality, we’ll have practical talks and introductory classes for people who have never set foot in a yoga studio before, to in-depth discussions on the latest in nutritional therapy and strength and conditioning.

“We’ll also have health stores exhibiting from all over Ireland sharing their wealth of knowledge, and we’re looking forward to announcing many more wellbeing experts in the coming weeks.”

Also speaking at the launch was Vitality Ambassador Holly White, who said: “I’m delighted to be involved in Vitality 2019. These days, we all know the importance of eating healthily and maintaining wellbeing, but often people simply don’t know where to turn to or what information to trust when trying to make positive changes to their daily routines.

“Over the two days at Vitality, I and a host of Irish and international experts will be empowering attendees with the practical knowledge they need to live a happier, healthier, and more sustainable life.”

Weekend and day tickets from €8 are on sale now from: https://www.vitalityexpo.ie/.

SEE ALSO: Kildare's pilot water bottling plan