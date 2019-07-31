Fifty five steam engines for 55th Stradbally Steam Rally

The Irish Steam Preservation Society National Steam Rally is the oldest event in the Irish Steam and Vintage Calendar.

The August Bank Holiday Weekend sees over 20,000 people descend on Stradbally for a fun filled weekend of entertainment.

The event is held in the Cosby Estate, Stradbally Hall, also home to the Electric Picnic.

Exhibits travel from all over Ireland and many from Europe to showcase here for the weekend.

This year marks the 55th year and takes place on Sunday and Monday, August 4 and 5.

To celebrate this milestone, we are hosting ‘55@55’ with 55 steam engines descending on Stradbally making this the largest gathering of steam engines in Ireland this year.

Last year brought back the Saturday evening parade and this continues this year.

The parade will kick off at 7.15pm and led by the St. Brigid’s Pipe Band, engines, tractors and cars will travel down the town and back up into the field.

Three fairground organs will fill the streets with music and there will be sweets and treats being passed out for the kiddies. What better way to kick off the weekend?

Napper Tandy’s will be returning to the field with their food and beer marquee.

They are also hosting live music throughout the weekend with George Murphy and the Rising Sons being the highlight of the Sunday night. Follow our Facebook page Irish Steam Preservation Society for more music updates.

Fans of the working arena are in for a big treat this year as we are celebrating ‘A century of Sawing with Steam’.

Thanks to the Celtic Steamers, Stradbally will have our largest display of working saw benches.

The Deegan family will also return to the arena with their threshing mill. This is an attraction not to be missed.

The National Steam Rally has something for all the family, and we have brand new attractions this year to suit all ages.

Our narrow-gauge railway is celebrating 50years this year and we have a souvenir for every child that takes a trip on the train through Stradbally Woods over the weekend.

Come along to our kiddie’s arena and say Hello to our new friends from Wooly Farm. They are bringing along all their furry friends from hamsters and chicks right up to Llamas for you to have a cuddle with.

The Carnival and bouncing castles will also be sure to go down well with the little ones.

Northern Ireland Lawnmower Racing Association are joining us and running races and competitions all weekend.

We have many demonstrations from sheepdogs, agility dogs and the blacksmith and the Dunamaise Bees will return as well.

This year will also see Carlow Dog Club host a dog show on Sunday and Monday, so bring along your furry friends to join in. There are a wide range of stalls selling everything from autojumble to fashion, jewellery and toys and everything in between.

And when you are in need of a rest and relax, why not go to our food court and enjoy the variety of food we have to offer.

There are several trophies up for grabs at the National Steam Rally, including the ‘Best turned out’ in the categories of Steam Engine, Model Steam Engine, Vintage Car, Vintage Tractor, Oil Engine, Commercial, Motorbike and Model T Ford Cars, however all Vintage must be pre-1980.

Why not come along and experience this fantastic weekend for yourself and your family. Entry is €10 per adult €5 per child with children under 10 going free. There is also weekend camping available from Saturday.

For more information contact Kim on 086-8227802 or see Irish Steam Preservation Society on Facebook.

You can also buy your tickets online at Eventbrite.ie