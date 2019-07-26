Volunteers to take part in parachute jump to raise funds for Kildare Animal Foundation

Appeal for donations

Picture: pixabay.com

Seven brave volunteers will take part in a parachute jump on Sunday, July 28 to raise funds for the Kildare Animal Foundation.

They will take to the skies above Offaly in aid of the many orphans currently in their care.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/jumping-for-wildlife or check out the Facebook page.