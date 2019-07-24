Take a step back in time at the pre-1950s Hollywood Fair

The Hollywood Fair in west Co. Wicklow is back for another year, on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11 2019.

Take a step back into pre 1950’s time for this wonderful weekend of reminiscing on the olden days.

The Hollywood Fair promises again to be hugely entertaining for everyone with a huge number of attractions. The pre-1950s rural heritage theme of the Fair has proven a huge hit with everyone and the committee are asking everyone to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing up in pre-1950s attire.

On Thursday night August 8, there will be a set-dancing/céilí night in the GAA Club grounds. Admission €10 includes refreshments and a great nights entertainment is guaranteed.

On Saturday August 10, Bishop Eamonn Walsh will concelebrate an old-style Latin Mass in St. Kevin’s Church at

6pm with local clergy. Dressed in pre-1950s attire the large attendance usually make their way by pony and trap, vintage vehicles, bikes and shank’s mare.

After Mass there will be a slow-bicycle race which is followed by a dramatic re-enactment in an adjacent field – the

theme of this year’s re-enactment is the Flooding of the Poulaphouca Lake in the early 1940s. Afterwards there will be music on our stage in the village from 8.30pm.



A huge crowd is expected on Sunday August 11, with numerous exhibitions of traditional crafts such as blacksmithing, stonecutting, wood-turning and butter making.

Handicrafts being displayed and demonstrated include spinning, knitting and sewing. Among the items on display at the Fair are vintage cars and farm machinery.

You could also find love at the Fair as the renowned Lisdoonvarna Match-Maker Willie Daly will attend again this year.

Another major attraction is the Sheep Show: competition for the various categories attracts intense local interest.

Entrance fee is just five euro with children under-12 free.

This is the 8th Fair to take place since 2011 and it becomes increasingly popular each year.

For more, see The Hollywood Fair on Facebook.