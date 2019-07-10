Kildare Animal Foundation celebrating 25 years with annual open day

Kildare Animal Foundation, based just outside Kildare Town, will celebrate 25 years of caring for abused and sick animals at its Open Day this Sunday, July 14.

The shelter is funded entirely on donations from the public and has had occasions when it nearly closed down when funding became perilously low.

The team of volunteers are appealing to the public to visit the Open Day and enjoy the many attractions on the day as well as meeting some of the animals in its care.

From puppies to pigeons and all in between, the shelter nurses them back to health and rehomes dogs and cats and releases wild life back to the wild.

Geraldine 0 Hanlon, founder of the shelter said: 'Over the past 25 years, we have faced broken hearts, broken bones and just plan 'being broke' but then along comes the joy of the recovery of an animal or the arrival of a donation to keep us open for another day .Being at the heart of the community, helping animals for 25 years is cause for celebration and we invite people to visit us on July 14 so that we can continue doing what we do; caring for those without a voice'.

The Open Day is an annual event and a lovely way to spend the day in the beautiful countryside amongst the many rescue animals.

There is attractions for all the family such as plant stalls, crafts, face painting, kiddies games, antiques, bottle stall and much more.

Admission is free on the day with plenty of on site parking adjacent to the shelter on South Green Road Kildare Town.

Members of the public are reminded that dogs are not allowed to visit as they can upset the animals at the shelter.