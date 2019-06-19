Countdown underway to Ireland's first ever 80's music festival planned for Kildare

Forever Young, Ireland’s very first 80’s festival, taking place from Friday July 5 to Sunday 7 on the grounds of the spectacular Palmerstown House Estate, Naas, is one for grown-ups who want to let loose for a weekend.

"Rewind that mixtape and head back to the golden age of pop music, all the bands you loved, all the songs you know, in a gorgeous setting with plenty of bars and delicious food, only 30 minutes from Dublin. Day tickets start at €107 with no booking fees and the Festival offers luxury on-site camping, glamping, motorhome and caravan facilities, as well as on-site parking and regular local and Dublin shuttle services," said the organisers.

The party of the Summer will feature classic live sets from a host of original 80’s icons: The Human League, Holly Johnson (Frankie Goes to Hollywood), Level 42, Kim Wilde, Jimmy Somerville (The Communards/Bronski Beat), Marc Almond (Soft Cell), Bonnie Tyler, Midge Ure (Ultravox), Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Hothouse Flowers, Heaven 17, T’Pau, Big Country, From the Jam (with founding member Bruce Foxton), Cry Before Dawn, The Fizz (Buck’s Fizz), China Crisis, Imagination, Toyah, Hazel O’Connor, Katrina (& The Waves), Dr & The Medics and The South. The Festival site will open for campers on Friday July 5th with a Festival Welcome Party including performances by The Christians, Andrew Strong (The Commitments) and Bagatelle.

