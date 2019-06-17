Curragh Local History Group AGM

The Annual General Meeting of the Curragh Local History Group will take place on Tuesday June 25.

Details of the group's annual outing on September 1 will be available.

Please note that the annual membership of €20 is now due. It would be appreciated if people could pay it on the night.

The AGM will be held at the Old Band Hall, opposite the Post Office, at the Curragh Camp at 8pm.

All welcome.