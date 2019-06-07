Monsieur Gusto Comedy Circus shows for families in Newbridge Town Hall

Newbridge Community Library has launched a series of free events on Saturday June 15 for Summer Stars 2019.

The events also coincide with June Fest 2019.

Monsieur Gusto Comedy Circus hosts two free shows for families in Newbridge Town Hall at 10am and 11am. These interactive comedy performance shows are suitable for young and old alike. All are welcome to come along, where there will also be an opportunity to sign up your child to the Summer Stars Reading Challenge. All welcome and no booking required for this free event.

Newbridge Library is again running the Summer Stars reading adventure challenge this year. This exciting reading-based programme will see children receive awards and incentives along the way during the Summer holidays as they read their books. There will be an opportunity to sign up in Newbridge Town Hall on Saturday.

Other Free Crinniú na nÓg events are taking place in Newbridge Library. Continuing with the circus theme, Tanya the Clown from Genie Mackers will present a show (including songs and balloon-making) suitable for children up to six years old starting at 3.30pm on Saturday 15th June. All are welcome and no booking required for this event.

Two Circus-Skills Workshops for children 8-12 years old will take place in the library on Saturday at 2.30pm and 3.30pm also. Please contact Newbridge Library to book your child in for these free workshops.