Exhibition by ten Kildare-based artists at Riverbank will run until June 29

Kildare Art Collective present Boundaries, a new group exhibition at Riverbank Arts Centre as part of June Fest 2019.

Boundaries explores notions of the places and spaces we observe and engage with in our daily lives. Participating artists include Sharon Fidgeon, Derek Finn, Marta Golubowska, Kirsten Hodgson, Conor Lane, Michelle McBride, Caoimhe McGuckin, David O’Hanlon, Dan Shanahan and Paul Woods.

Through a diverse range of media including textile, photography, painting and sculpture, this collaboration is an expansive exploration addressing each artist’s individual experience and unique relationship with the county.

Speaking about his sculptures, Godhead and Bridget’s Flame, artist Conor Lane comments: “These Bog Oak Sculptures are inspired by the blurring of the boundaries between ancient culture, mythology and heritage of County Kildare.”

Artist Sharon Fidgeon has three paintings included in the exhibition, all inspired by the Wren Women of the Curragh: “The Wrens were a community of women outcast and left for fifty years to live under the furze bushes of the Curragh Plains in the latter half of the 19th century. They survived on funds raised at night from the soldiers. Many arrived following a loved soldier, some lost families to the famine, and with nowhere else to go, they chose to live and die in the dirt and the cold of the Curragh Plains.”

In her textile piece ROOTS, artist Kirsten Hodgson’s embroidered work explores the rooting of Newbridge: “The Main Street is the heart of any community and Edward street here has changed its face many times over the years I have lived here. The threads are representing the rooting of the town and community by its Main Street.”

Originally from Poland, Marta Golubowska’s artwork ‘Language is the only Homeland’ reflects on the theme of growing roots in a foreign country and developing a new identity.

“Foreign culture often means unfamiliar language. Every language consists of complex systems of meanings where there is a code for cultural beliefs, opinions and values," she said.

The concept of home is also explored in Whence, a work of three parts by artist Caoimhe McGuckin.

“When we look at a ruin we don’t see dimensions, design or architecture. Instead we conjure lives lived in that building and are conscious of the memories embedded in every broken brick, window and door. This work looks at the perceptions, concepts and boundaries of home, how home may cease to exist as a physical place but continues to live on in memory, providing a sense of belonging," she said.

Inspired by past, present, physical and imaginative landscapes and architecture, the works presented will encapsulate contemporary perspectives and build on themes of home, belonging and engagement with the actuality and the potential of the boundaries of the county.

The exhibition runs at the McKenna Gallery, Riverbank Arts Centre from until June 29. Admission is free. Call 045-448327 or log on to www.riverbank.ie for further information.