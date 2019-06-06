Cruinniú na nÓg free events for young people in Rathangan on Saturday June 15

For the second year running Creative Rathangan Meitheal and Rathangan Community Library have teamed up to offer a number of free events for young people on Saturday June 15.

Read also: See more Kildare stories

These events are part of the National Day of free creative activities for children and young people or Cruinniú na nÓg. While all events are free, places are limited so booking is essential. For further information and bookings contact Rathangan Library for booking and further information Ph: 045 528078 email:rathanganlib@kildarecoco.ie.

The theme of this years event is Turas or journey and the first event is from 1.15pm – 1.30pm. The Turas on the Cruinniú na n-Óg bus to the nearby Bord na Móna (BnM) works from is suitable for 6 – 12 year olds who must be accompanied by an adult and dressed for the outdoors.

This event will be guided by Dr Catherine Farrell (ecologist), Michael Jacob (environmentalist) and Monica De Bath (artist). While walking, drawing, observing, listening, along the narrow-gauge railway track, participants will be making new stories, re-imagining, and drawing this changing landscape.

The second event is The Wonderful Watercolours Workshop with artist Susan Boyle which is suitable for 4 – 8 year olds from 12.30pm to 1.30pm and takes place in the library.

The final event is The Outdoor Studio - A workshop for families with children (5 – 12 years) with environmentalist Michael Jacob and artist Monica de Bath from 2.30pm to 4pm.

Starting from the library participants will walk, look, draw, imagine, and paint. In Tannery Park they will get to know the little creatures who live in/on/under the trees, on/under the ground, and in the water near the park. Using magnifying viewers they will see these creatures in detail. They will make drawings and create their own little creatures.

This event is supported by Kildare County Council under the Creative Ireland Programme.