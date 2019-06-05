Skate park day at Newbridge Skatepark

Join in on the fun at Newbridge Skatepark this Sunday, June 9.

There will be a Skatepark Jam Session for all until 1pm. From 1pm to 3pm, there will be various time slots for scooters, skateboarding, BMX and rollerblading.

Each sport will get a time slot to showcase their best tricks. After that it’s back to the skate jam for all. Keep an eye on the Facebook page where the time slots will be announced.