June Fest art exhibition featuring collaboration of local artists

Following on from two successful pop up art exhibitions in 2018, a collaboration of artists of all genres have come together to showcase their work at the June Art Exhibition in the beautifully restored historic Newbridge Town Hall on Sunday June 16.

The exhibition will run from 10am to 5pm.

Eilis Kavanagh, a native of Newbridge town, whose work is inspired by the beauty of the local countryside and bog lands, is the force behind these exhibitions.

She believes that the town hall is the perfect venue for these community events and she is overwhelmed by the amount and standard of local talent out there.

She said she is delighted to facilitate local artists the opportunity to come together and showcase their work.

"This free community event allows the community have a two fold experience of visiting the historic Town Hall and viewing the amazing display of art. This is a great opportunity for all art lovers to come along, free of charge and view the work of so

many talented artists. Entry is free and all are welcome, so why not come along between 10am and 5pm on Sunday June 16 and enjoy this unique opportunity to view and even purchase original pieces of art," she said.