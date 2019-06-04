Some familiar local faces at South Kildare Photography Club's June Fest exhibition

A number of well known local faces will feature in this year's South Kildare Photography Club's (SKPC) June Fest exhibition in Newbridge.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the club and, in order to celebrate the occasion, they are delighted to present an exhibition consisting of three different sections at June Fest 2019.

"The main highlight of our expo will be 'Rolling In The Years', a set of portraits of senior members from the community taken by our members in April this year. The images will be accompanied by short biographies of each person shown and promises to offer interesting insights into this special part of the community, especially as their total life experience adds up to over 1,550 years altogether," said the club spokesperson John Leahy.

"The second part of this year’s SKPC contribution to June Fest is titled 'From Far and Near', showcasing some of the work of our talented club members in the areas of landscapes, seascapes, portraits etc. The third section of our presentation this year is the exhibition and the announcement of the winning photograph of our secondary school’s photo competition."

The students were given the topics 'My Local Area' and 'My Hobbies' and were asked to submit one image for each of

the topics. Several schools from the area took part and the winners will be announced on Sunday June 9 with a selection of entries from the participating schools being put on display.

The opening hours for the exhibition are: Saturday June 8 between 6pm and 9pm with the official opening ceremony scheduled for 6.30pm. This will be performed by Lucina Russell, Arts Officer for County Kildare. The exhibition will also remain open at the Town Hall on Sunday June 9 between 12 noon and 5.30pm.

May Dowling and Mary Coates pictured as part of the Rolling In The Years exhibition