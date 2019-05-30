Kildare girls bump into Niall Quinn as they hand out popcorn to help launch film and TV festival

A Close Encounter, as Niall Quinn meets Kildare's Dorothy (Grace Fennelly -age 7) Hermione (Jules Nunan - age 7) and Matilda (Olivia Harrington - age 7) as they handed out free popcorn on Grafton Street today to mark the opening day of Cinemagic International Film & Television Festival for Young People.

The Leixlip girls were helping promote the festival on it's opening day. It runs until June 9, has a programme jam packed full of diverse creative opportunities to inspire and motivate young people.

This year's festival includes workshops from Aardman Animations and Brown Bag Films, as well as screenings for all the family and special Q&A's with Irish Film Directors including Frank Berry and Paddy Breathnach.