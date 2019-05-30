Dancing at the Crossroads comes to Suncroft Village

An old style community street festival is coming to Suncroft on Saturday June 8.

All the action takes place between 3pm and 9pm.

"A step back to the ‘Dancing at the Crossroads’ days. Meet our community's high achievers from Suncroft AFC, GAA, boxing, dancing and many more," said the organisers.

"Bring your friends, an appetite and your dancing shoes."

Suncroft Young At Heart Club is preparing fantastic crochet bunting for the Summer Street Festival on June 8, which will add a welcome burst of colour to the event.

There will also be Irish dancing, children's fairground games and a vintage car and tractor show.