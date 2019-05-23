Former Leitrim footballer, writer, director and actor Seamus O’Rourke brings play to Kildare

And thank you...Seamus O’Rourke is back! Seamus O’Rourke, writer, director and actor - and also former intercounty footballer for Leitrim- brings his play And Thank You to Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge on Friday, May 31.

Seamus O’Rourke has become well known in the theatre world for tackling serious contemporary social issues through humour and some very quirky, but recognisable rural Irish characters. O’Rourke has written and starred in numerous popular shows including Dig, Ride On!, Padraig Potts’ Guide to walking and From Under the Bed which have toured the country and have played to packed houses at Riverbank.

This time he tours to Newbridge with And Thank You, a black comedy about an ordinary man living in rural Ireland - King John O’Sullivan- who gets ‘saved’. O’Rourke plays ‘King John’ and also a host of supporting characters - Reverend Thaddaeus Clancy and O’Sullivan’s two sons, Larry and Martin. The sons run the family shop while Daddy, the king of McKenna’s bar makes up the rules. Expect madcap humour, smart insights and seeing O’Rourke, a man of many talents, in full flight.

And Thank You is at Riverbank Arts Centre on Friday, May 31 at 8pm. Tickets €18/€16 Tel: 045-448327 / www.riverbank.ie