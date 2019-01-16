Naas Musical Society to host pre-loved clothes sale fundraiser

Naas Musical Society will be holding a pre-loved clothes and accessories sale this Saturday, January 19, in the Moat Theatre, Naas.

All money raised will be going towards their upcoming production of All Shook Up from March 2 to 8.

So, if you fancy bagging a bargain, with the proceeds going to a good cause, pop down to the Moat Theatre between 11am and 4pm and peruse the rails.

There will be bargains galore in ladies, gents and children's fashion as well as shoes, handbags and accessories!